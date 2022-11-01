Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 100,000 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

SILJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 38,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.