Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. KE accounts for 0.5% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in KE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in KE by 360.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,440,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519,869 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in KE by 33.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,999,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KE by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,629,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,614 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

BEKE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 296,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,375,645. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of -1.85.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

