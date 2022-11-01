Gnosis (GNO) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Gnosis has a total market cap of $307.59 million and $10.42 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be bought for about $119.24 or 0.00583043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

