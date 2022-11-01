Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 746,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $17.59. 235,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,015.02%.

Several research firms have commented on GOOD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

