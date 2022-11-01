Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 171,280,000 shares. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 197,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $536,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,976,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,266,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 197,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $536,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,976,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,266,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,043,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,922. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 13,498,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,852,357. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
