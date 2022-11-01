Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 463,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,757. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.37.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

