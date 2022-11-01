George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,018 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 16.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 502,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Up 5.1 %

TBLA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.26. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.