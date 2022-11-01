Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 67.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 58.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 411,841 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 3.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 659,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GENI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,552. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

