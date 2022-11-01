General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $249.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

