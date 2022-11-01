General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.50.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
General Dynamics stock opened at $249.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
