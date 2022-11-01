GDS Wealth Management Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock worth $6,568,058. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

