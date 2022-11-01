GDS Wealth Management Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.52. 147,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,089. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.