GDS Wealth Management Purchases 1,428 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.8% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Shares of PXD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.26. 34,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,080. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average is $242.13.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

