GDS Wealth Management Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.39. 6,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,882. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

