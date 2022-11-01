GDS Wealth Management Acquires 3,079 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Allstate by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 84,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,934,000 after purchasing an additional 523,762 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.82. 34,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,160. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

