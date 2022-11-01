GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 73.14%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 515.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth about $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 33.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

