Gala Trading Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Gala has a total market cap of $292.83 million and $244.45 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

