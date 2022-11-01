FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

