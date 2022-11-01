FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.
FormFactor Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of FORM stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
