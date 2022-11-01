First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of First United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in First United by 81.5% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the first quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 63.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Stock Up 1.3 %

First United Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.72. First United has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.54%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

