Financial Survey: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Under Armour and Silo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 1 21 9 0 2.26 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Under Armour presently has a consensus price target of $12.44, suggesting a potential upside of 63.90%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.8% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Under Armour and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 2.99% 11.61% 4.66% Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Under Armour and Silo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.68 billion 0.61 $163.89 million $0.36 21.08 Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Summary

Under Armour beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and sports masks; and digital subscription and advertising services under the MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, UA, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, UA Logo, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 422 brand and factory house stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Under Armour, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Silo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.