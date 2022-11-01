Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,586,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 77,546 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $907,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. 8,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

