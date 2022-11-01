FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 579,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $425.49. 305,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.15. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 401.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.