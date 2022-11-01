Euler Price Hits $7.10 on Top Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Euler has a total market cap of $70.48 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00034615 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Euler has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

