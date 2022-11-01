Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,623. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.72.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.73% and a negative net margin of 72.81%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
Featured Articles
