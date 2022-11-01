Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.39-$7.54 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.22-$1.32 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Estée Lauder Companies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $200.49 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $193.48 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,579,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,522,000 after buying an additional 77,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 584,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,193,000 after buying an additional 122,834 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 304,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.