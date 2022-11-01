Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 832,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,431. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.21%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

