Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $115.89 million and $1.04 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00009182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,451.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00269206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00117311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.69 or 0.00736824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00561770 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00231001 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,719,516 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.