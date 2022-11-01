Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE: ELS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/25/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $68.00.

10/19/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $71.00 to $70.00.

9/19/2022 – Equity LifeStyle Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,411,000 after buying an additional 421,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after buying an additional 586,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

