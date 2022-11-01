Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 14,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

