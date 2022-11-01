EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 24,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE EQT traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.84. 10,660,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,637. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

EQT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

