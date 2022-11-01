EPR Properties (EPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,230,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,406,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,058,000 after buying an additional 51,195 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 574,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

