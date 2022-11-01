Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after buying an additional 110,147 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,788,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after buying an additional 189,421 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $3,901,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.