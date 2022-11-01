EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.34. 6,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

