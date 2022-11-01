Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 3,891,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth $47,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
