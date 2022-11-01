Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.99. 3,891,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373,993 shares in the company, valued at $34,349,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,625. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth $47,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.