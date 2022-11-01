Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

