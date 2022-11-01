Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Increased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 50,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 173,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

