Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 76,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

EMR stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 124,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

