Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$61.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$48.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.22.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.2531713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 125.60%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

