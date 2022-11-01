Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.86. 1,419,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 87.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

