Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 2.4 %

EBMT stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.