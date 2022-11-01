E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.02

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 4610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EINC. National Bankshares downgraded E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital downgraded E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.19.

E Automotive Trading Down 11.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$192.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.34.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

