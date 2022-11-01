DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 466,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DXPE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.61. 88,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,803. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $539.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.98.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $367.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

