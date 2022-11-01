DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Down 8.9% in October

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Gail J. Maderis acquired 70,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 114,704 shares of company stock valued at $79,015 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 214,268 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the period. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DURECT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,922. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.27.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 292.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

