DNB Markets Downgrades Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) to Hold

DNB Markets cut shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ORKLY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Orkla ASA Stock Down 1.5 %

Orkla ASA stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

