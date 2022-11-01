DISH Network (DISH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 107,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,923. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 47.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 42.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 150.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 204,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 123,186 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $8,383,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

