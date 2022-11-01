Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.9% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

NYSE PM traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. 74,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

