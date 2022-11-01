Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000.
Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,217 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.
