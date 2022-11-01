Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 87,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,744. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

