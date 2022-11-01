Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. International Paper comprises approximately 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Insider Activity

International Paper Price Performance

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

