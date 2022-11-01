Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 204,916 shares.The stock last traded at $69.40 and had previously closed at $72.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $255,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.