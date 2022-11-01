Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $145.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DLR opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

